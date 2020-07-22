'Live at the Drive-In' concert series featuring Gavin James, Hermitage Green and Aslan cancelled

The much-anticipated 'Live at the Drive-In' concert series due to take place at venues in Kilkenny, Limerick, Cork and Waterford has been cancelled.

Gavin James, Hermitage Green and Aslan had been scheduled to play to sell-out crowds across the country.

Organisers made the disappointing announcement this afternoon (Tuesday) saying the decision had been reached because of government guidelines.

'Live at the Drive-In' would have seen people watching the acts from the comfort of their own cars.

Refunds will now be available to ticket holders.

Organisers have now called on support for the entertainment sector.

On Tuesday afternoon organisers broke the news. Below is the statement in full: