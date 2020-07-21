WATCH: Mattie McGrath says he's owed an apology for Mary Lou McDonald allegedly calling him a 'sleeveen'
Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that he is owed an apology from Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald for allegedly calling him a "sleeveen" in the Dáil last week.
Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday last, Mr McGrath claimed that the Sinn Féin leader turned to him in the Dáil on Tuesday evening following a vote on whether Barry Cowen should answer further questions about his drink-driving ban, in which the Tipperary TD voted against bringing the former Minister for Agriculture back to the House, and called him a "sleeveen".
For those who may not be familiar with the distinctly Irish term "sleeveen", or slíbhín in Gaelic, the Collins Dictionary defines it as "a sly, obsequious, smooth-tongued person".
“I’ll take no sleeveenish lessons from a party that has such a murky past and are still involved in that past” said McGrath.
“If that’s the new type of politics – my goodness. Is the kneecapping going to be next, or the threats?”
The exchange was captured an Oireachtas TV and shared to Twitter below:
Scenes in the Dáil.... @MattieMcGrathTD claims @MaryLouMcDonald called him a "sleveen".— Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) July 15, 2020
He's waiting on an apology & wonders if kneecapping will be next... pic.twitter.com/9Cxnp6pfuw
