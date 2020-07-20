Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Thank heavens for Pearse Doherty

Pearse Doherty, a Sinn Féin TD, is at least one strong voice to police the banks.

He recently has caused the banks to reverse at least one of their plans, in which they were represented by the well compensated Brian Hayes. .....banking....salaries...etc..

Doherty recently tore strips off Hayes in a radio interview, pointing out that the banks told untruths to Leo Varadkar, who believed them!

Never even questioned their veracity.

Maybe he didn’t know.

Thank heavens for Pearse Doherty.