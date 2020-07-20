Longford Leader Editorial: Staying vigilant is the name of the game

There has been a discernible increase in the movement of people since the completion of the last phase of the 're-opening' of Ireland over the past few weeks.

That's to be expected and is indeed welcome as the economy, both local and national, tries to adjust to the new realities now governing so much of our lives.

Businesses have adopted with a range of measures in a bid to ensure the safety of customers and staff and their own viability.

It's far from an easy task and will continue to pose challenges for the foreseeable future.

The mobility we have seen over the past few weeks is to be expected after months of lockdown.

With these new found freedoms, however, comes much responsibility.

Safety is, of course, key and there are now a host of new factors, such as social distancing, which have to be incorporated into our everyday lives.

There has been a worrying spike in the number of new cases of Covid-19 over the past weekend.

The figures are a reminder, if that is even needed, that this pandemic is still very much with us, and will be for some time.

The situations in other countries serve as a grim warning of how rampant the spread of this virus can be, if it is allowed to gain a foothold.

With our new mobility comes the crucial need to take care in our daily interactions.

There's a visible increase in the number of people wearing face masks and that is to be welcomed.

However, social distancing would seem to continue to pose some challenges, and particularly in social settings.

The public's response to lockdown was exemplary.

We have come too far to slip up now, and there is way too much at stake.

Acting responsibly and keeping safe and vigilant is now the name of the game and that has to be the focus in the weeks and months ahead.