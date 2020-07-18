Longford's Tandoori Village - Indian cuisine at its finest

If your looking for the very finest in Indian cuisine, then look no further than Tandoori Village in Longford town.

Located just off the Market Square, this eloquently furnished eatery ticks all the right boxes and uses the very finest in aromatic spices and succulent meats as well as vegetarian dishes to cater for the discernible diner, both young and old.

Its chef-driven menu highlights seasonal ingredients in simple, handcrafted dishes which are served straight from the Tandoori Village kitchen.

Among its high calibre offering of appetising dishes are tried and trusted favourites such as chicken, lamb, prawn and vegetable tikka masala alongside a wide array of rogan, jalfrezi, bhuna, karahi, balti and vindaloo dishes.

What's more Tandoori Village even has a chef recommendations section, starters, vegetarian and mouth watering accompaniments menu, ensuring every conceivable detail is accommodated for.

Given the ongoing furore surrounding coronavirus, this spacious restaurant strictly adheres to social distancing guidelines with tables sufficiently spaced apart, hand sanitisers and stringent customer tracing methods adopted.

What’s more, the restaurant can also lay claim to a comprehensive online presence with restaurant and takeaway menus attached as well as allowing patrons to book reservations that cater for two, groups, parties as well as events.

With six staff employed, its owner Nadiyah Khalid has instilled a strong and distinguished customer service level alongside a dining experience that has already attracted plenty of interest among Longford’s consuming public since its grand opening two weeks ago.

So, if your looking for fine Indian dining set in an exclusive and ambient setting, a trip to Longford town’s Tandoori Village is an absolute must.

Tandoori Village Restaurant is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 5pm-11pm and Friday to Sunday 5pm-11:30pm.

For more, contact Tandoori Village, Unit 1 Weaver’s Hall, Market Square, Longford town on (043) 3348803.