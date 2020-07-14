BREAKING: Martin fires embattled Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen
Barry Cowen has been sacked from his role as Agriculture Minister
Under fire Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has this evening been relieved of his duties.
He has been at the centre of controversy over a drink-driving ban he received four years ago.
Fianna Fail are expected to make an announcement shortly.
Mr Cowen has tweeted this evening to say he was "surprised and disappointed" with the decision.
