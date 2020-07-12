Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Sinn Féin score own goal

Sinn Féin made a serious blunder in the past week.

One which should spark examination, in the upper echelons of the party.

In the midst of whatever emotion, passion, memories, and long standing attachment to the past troubles, they were blinded to the reality at play.

The funeral of Garda Colm Horkan does not compare.

Sinn Féin are now members of both the northern and southern political groupings. They’ve been rightly complicit in supporting the Covid-19 rules and regulations, laid down by both administrations.

Having been present at these decisions, how they could expect to have a well publicised event ignored by the media, baffles me.

It showed a startling lack of awareness, by leadership.

One that smacked of the very same brashness as other parties.

Without apology, and real explanation, Sinn Féin will suffer.

Talk about scoring an own goal!