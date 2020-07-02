Welcome home! Three Longford soldiers finally return to Ireland from UN duty in Lebanon

The final rotation of 170 Irish troops from the 115th Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) returned home this afternoon (Thursday) to Dublin Airport following an eight month deployment which was extended due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The personnel, which included three soldiers from Longford, were transported from Dublin Airport to McKee Barracks for a medical screening before travelling home, where they will undergo a 14 day isolation period.

The 115th Infantry Battalion are drawn primarily from 1 Brigade with personnel mainly from the South East and South of Ireland.

A total of 338 Defence Forces personnel deployed with the 115th Infantry Battalion.

The 115th Inf Bn have been replaced by the 116 inf Bn who will undergo a 14 day isolation period on arrival in theatre.

1 Brigade was the lead Formation for this deployment and contributed the main body of troops. The Defence Forces Training Centre, the Air Corps and Naval Service are also well represented.

Personnel who served with the 115th Inf Bn represented twenty-four counties across Ireland:

Armagh 1, Donegal 1, Limerick 10, Roscommon 6, Carlow 13, Galway 13, Longford 3, Tipperary 18, Cavan 1, Kerry 2, Louth 5, Waterford 13, Clare 5, Kildare 33, Meath 2, Westmeath 9,Cork 64, Kilkenny 50, Offaly 7, Wexford 17, Down 1, Laois 7, Wicklow 4, Dublin 19.