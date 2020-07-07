Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Eaten bread is soon forgotten

One of the most respected political journalists, Hugh O’Connell of the Irish Independent, wrote on the morning of June 17 last “Councillors in Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party who are being asked to back the programme for government are in line for a pay rise of just under €8,000 next year as part of the deal.”

In advance of government formation, a report is published recommending a pay hike for councillors, yet there is no mention of a pay rise for nurses.

I’m sure we’re all gleefully ecstatic to see our hardworking county councillors, who no doubt all need the money desperately, but might be persuaded, and agree to wait until the health workers receive some recognition, first.

County councillors are not exactly badly paid, considering what they do, and there’s no point in saying otherwise.

After all, with the pandemic, “we’re all in this together”.

Instead of rewarding county councillors, the government should think, for once at least, about our front line and other workers in the health service.

What will they get?

The treatment of nurses, during the pandemic, has been nothing short of scandalous. Ireland has the highest number of healthcare workers in the world, infected by Covid 19.

Imagine that, for a moment.

On Tuesday last 60% of the healthcare staff were still in recovery.

Eaten bread is soon forgotten.

In fact the crumbs of such bread should be swept off the table, quickly, in case people become agitated, metaphorically speaki