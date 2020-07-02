Bundles of €50 notes stuffed down beside radiator included in haul of cash found by Criminal Assets Bureau

Bundles of cash stuffed down between a radiator and a couch were found in a house searched by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) on Monday which uncovered over €700,000 in cash alone.

All the money was counted and placed in Garda evidence bags by officers.

The swoop was part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting foreign nationals involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime, accumulated by Irish-based organised crime groups.

The operation took place in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and the Wicklow Division.

A total of thirteen (13) sites were searched which comprised of five business premises and eight residential addresses resulting in the seizure of funds totalling €1,035,093.

Cash totalling €733.499 was seized.

A further €301,594 funds were frozen in Irish bank accounts.

In addition 4 cars were seized along with other high value items.

Seven people were arrested for money laundering offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act, 2010 and are currently detained at Garda Stations across the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The operation was conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and Regional Armed Support Units, and assisted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and local District Detective Units.



Gardaí said the operation marked a significant development in the Criminal Assets Bureau’s ongoing investigation into a criminal network involved in the laundering of funds for a number of national and international organised crime groups.