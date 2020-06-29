ALERT: Temperatures rising slowly up to 19C for one day this week

Temperatures will rise slowly up to 19C for one day this week, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said the week will be mixed with some showers but also good dry spells.

He added: "Winds will be light Tuesday to Thursday and temps rising slowly up to 19C by Thursday which looks the best day.

"A lot of uncertainty for Friday but looking wet and breezy at present and then huge uncertainty after Friday on the Weather charts. A chance of high pressure and warmer temps but it could go either way."