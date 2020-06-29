Massive online quiz to find Ireland's biggest sports fan

Irish sports buffs are invited to take part in a challenge to be crowned Ireland’s Biggest Sports Fan in an online quiz with questions set by the best-known names in Irish sport including soccer legend Paul McGrath, golfer Padraig Harrington and horse-trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The sporting heroes are amongst a number of top stars who have designed questions for the Ultimate Sports Quiz in aid of humanitarian aid agency, GOAL. The online quiz will be hosted by author and GOAL Ambassador, Paul Howard, better known as Ross O’Carroll-Kelly and the winner will be crowned Ireland’s Biggest Sports Fan.

People are invited to test their sporting knowledge and register for the virtual quiz which will raise funds for GOAL’s COVID-19 response in 14 countries around the world. The quiz takes place on Thursday 9th July at 6:30pm. The entrance fee is €10 with all proceeds going towards GOAL’s efforts to help the most vulnerable communities.

Other sporting heroes who have set quiz questions for the quiz include horse trainer Joseph O’Brien, former Dublin footballer Alan Brogan, rugby international Jenny Murphy, top Irish runner Ciara Mageean, hockey international Roisin Upton, Kilkenny hurler Richie Power and boxer Andy Lee.

The format for the night is simple. Each quiz round will be designed by a different sports star, with scores registered on a live leaderboard. The winner will be crowned Irelands Biggest Sports Fan and the top three will each receive a Fitbit Charge 4.

Quiz host Paul Howard said: “This quiz is an excellent opportunity for sports buffs to test their knowledge while we await the return of live sport. And who better to set the questions than our sporting heroes who know their sport better than most, and who have made such a huge contribution on the sporting field.

Participants can register HERE.

Date: 9th July

Time: 6:30pm

Price: €10