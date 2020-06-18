Sports Clubs can’t be forgotten in pandemic recovery measures for sport, says Longford's Senator Micheál Carrigy

Fine Gael Senator for Longford/Westmeath and former Longford GAA Representative on Ard Chomhairle Micheál Carrigy, has urged the Minister for Sport and Tourism, Brendan Griffin, not to forget club sports as the country reopens at a recent meeting.

Senator Carrigy said: “Understandably much of the recent news coverage has focused on how the elite levels of sport are coping with the impact of COVID-19, “However, beyond the elite or professional level of sport, attention must be given to club sports.

“With the much anticipated opening of sports grounds around the country we must not forget the financial impact of having to close these clubs for such an extended period of time. Clubs participating at a community or social level are not going to have the resources to implement all of the restrictions being adopted by elite levels to kickstart their sports once more.”

“Clubs are the backbone of our sporting sector and those who compete at a social level need to be supported for the good of communities across the country. The prospect of clubs collapsing or teams folding for lack of activity is a very real one beyond the financial impacts.

Finally Senator Carrigy said “I was delighted to have the opportunity to engage with Minister Griffin again on this matter and I know that he and his Department are committed to looking at a range of solutions for sports clubs across the country. I really appreciate his commitment to ensure these sports clubs won’t be forgotten in terms of pandemic recovery.”