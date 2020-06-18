Garda search operation leads to seizure of almost two dozen dogs and puppies

Gardaí seized 22 dogs during a search operation conducted in two locations in Cork yesterday.

The dogs were discovered by garda officers following a search operation at locations in Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny on the outskirts of Cork city.

A number of the dogs were seized due to animal welfare concerns.

All of the dogs are now in the care of the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) and the ISPCA.