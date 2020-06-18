Almost €450,000 in funding announced for cycling 'safe passing’ signs

Minister Ross has today announced the allocation of €446,500 to 19 local authorities for the roll out of cycling “safe passing” signs this year, and a further €182,000 to Clare County Council’s EuroVelo 1 cycling route.

The new “safe passing” sign, which has been included in the Traffic Signs Manual, advises motorists of the need to leave adequate space when overtaking cyclists.

“There has been a marked and welcome increase in the number of people choosing to swop their cars for bicycles in recent months. Consequently we have all had to reassess how we share our spaces in cities and towns in order to reflect this positive change,” said Minister Ross.

“It is so important that cyclists are confident they will be given the space to travel safely and without fear on urban and rural roads. While my Department recently announced nationwide support to improve infrastructure for both cyclists and pedestrians in urban locations, motorists often still need to share the road with cyclists in both town and country.

“Motorists should know that dangerous overtaking of a cyclist is an offence and punishable by a fine and penalty points. Motorists who are in breach of this rule have already received fines and points. I welcome that funding has now been allocated for road signs reminding motorists of this fact. This will allow the local authorities, which requested funding, to deploy all the signs proposed in their submissions in appropriate locations.”

In addition, funding of €182,000 is being allocated to support the implementation by Clare County Council of a EuroVelo 1 route in the County. The EuroVelo 1 route has been identified and assessed as part of a joint venture between Clare County Council and Sport Ireland, and complements the Department’s wider investment in Greenways and cycling infrastructure in urban areas.

Minister Ross said; “I am very pleased to announce funding for this project, which will greatly enhance our tourism and sporting potential, as well as provide a wonderful, safe amenity for locals and visitors alike.”