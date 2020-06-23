Gowna firm rises to challenge of coronavirus pandemic

A locally based manufacturing firm has said it has never been busier in its bid to provide protective equipment to help businesses re-emerge from Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Loch Gowna manufacturer Foamalite has experienced a sudden upsurge in demand for its PVC and PET composite sheeting as it meets unprecendented demand for protective paraphernalia for both medical and retail industries.

Its plant manager, Cathal Hawkins said the recent clamour for its products was very much driven by a new ultra cautious landscape in the wake of Covid-19.

“We're in high demand, at the moment, an essential service provider,” he said.

“It's all health and safety related and it's to fight the Covid-19 crisis.

He said the company was honoured to play its own part in helping to offset the challenges posed by a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 1,600 people nationwide.

The firm is a leading provider of PET, a thermoplastic polyester sheet that's often used in the making of food preparation surfaces, shop fittings and vending machines.

In recent weeks, its product demand has seen it being used in the design of protective screens in retail outlets and face shields for frontline staff.

Its PVC output has, in the past, been ordinarily directed towards the installation of segregation panels, a trend which has seen itbeing adopted in the use of mobile examination units. A family run business which started in 1997, the firm was later acquired by leading composite panels and materials, 3A Composites.

The business also employs in excess of 80 workers along the Cavan-Longford border.

“We're under serious pressure, but we are working away,” added Cathal.

“Social distancing is, of course, paramount, but I have to say our staff have been unbelievable.

“Everyone here feels as if they are fighting for a cause and they are really putting in a serious effort.