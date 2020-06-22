Longford school donates cereals to local PPN

Thanks to Orla Egan the Principal of St Joseph's Primary School Longford who donated school cereals to County Longford PPN/ Longford Women's Link ‘Hear For You’ Food Appeal initiative.

Thanks also to the very busy Emma Reid, Longford Civil Defence for making the collection and organising the storage.

If any other school would like to donate cereals as the summer holidays commence please contact us on the details below: Siobhan Cronogue, PPN Manager, 087 261 5583 or email ppn@longfordcoco.ie or Karen Reilly, Longford Community Champion, 086 4183435 or email mentor@lwl.ie