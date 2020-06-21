Ballymahon saddened by death of renowned horse breeder and trainer Eamon Finn

It was with deep regret that we heard of the peaceful death, in his 90th year, of Eamon Finn, Moigh, Ballymahon in Mullingar Regional Hospital on Wednesday, June 10.

A thorough gentleman at all times, Eamon was a great character with a lovely smile, a most obliging neighbour, a man who was always ready to lend a helping hand.

He was a great conversationalist and had a wealth of knowledge of local history and a genius with horses.

A farmer and stud-farmer, he was highly respected and admired by all in the racing community.

Together with his brother Jack, they trained and bred horses all their lives and indeed inspired and influenced many young people in the industry over the years.

Many well-known jockeys rode out for the Finn Stable and the Finns won many prestigious races during that time.

Having bred many great horses, Eamon and Jack were regular visitors to Goffs Bloodstock Sales and Tattersalls buying and selling horses. Their horses competed in many race courses all over Ireland and were also very well known in the Point to Point circuit.

Son of the late John and Ciss, Eamon is predeceased by his brothers Mick and Bernie, sisters Beattie, Lucy and Sr Ann.

His Funeral Mass on Friday morning last was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray following which his remains were interred in Shrule Cemetery.

Many neighbours and friends lined the route from the Church to the Cemetery, passing Eamon’s home which bore testament to the respect which has always been held for the Finn family in Ballymahon.

We extend our sincere sympathy to Eamon’s brother Jack and sister Carmel (USA), his sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, the racing fraternity and wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.