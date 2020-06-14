Pair to appear in court over €440k drugs find

A man and woman arrested in connection with the discovery of over €400,000 in Limerick are due to appear in court this afternoon.

Gardaí who are investigating organised crime in Limerick city carried out a search of a property in Corbally, Co Clare, at approximately 11.35pm on Friday night.

During the course of the search, cocaine (pending analysis) with a street value of €440,000 was seized.

A woman in her 40s was arrested while in a follow up operation a man in his 40s was also arrested under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

ALSO: Two held as gardaí seize €440k of drugs

Both were due to appear at a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.