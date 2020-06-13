Two held as gardaí seize €440k of drugs

A man and a woman are in garda custody this evening following the seizure of over €400,000 worth of drugs in Limerick.

The drugs, believed to be cocaine worth around €440,000, were seized in the Corbally area on the Limerick-Clare border last night.

A female in her 40s was arrested and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow up operation this morning a male in his 40s was arrested in the Castletroy View area of Limerick. He is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.