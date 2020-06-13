Garda probe after man dies in Westmeath road incident

A 23-year-old Co Westmeath man believed to be from the Castlepollard area, has died following an incident involving a car.

The incident occurred at Coralstown, Mullingar at around 9pm last night and resulted in the Air Ambulance being dispatched to the scene.

It's understood the man had been trapped under a vehicle and was brought to Tullamore General Hospital where he later died.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident following the tragedy.