'And they're off!' Longford bookies to re-open on Monday as re-opening of country gathers pace

A Longford town bookmakers has announced its plans to re-open its doors on Monday as part of the ongoing reopening of Ireland in the wake of Covid-19.

BoyleSports revealed its shops around the country will open their doors to safely welcome back staff and customers following the enforced closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19 with social distancing and safety requirements all in place.

All of the retail outlets have gone through a deep clean, including all carpets, tabletops and self-service betting terminals. All of these areas will be thoroughly cleaned on a daily basis with hand sanitisers installed throughout the shop floors.

Perspex screens have also been installed in key areas for an extra level of safety at the tills and in between all self-service betting terminals to ensure safety. When placing a bet, one customer at a time will be served and we ask all customers to use the yellow stickers on the floor to ensure that all important two metres social distancing.

There will be signs on the floor to remind punters about social distancing throughout the entire shop. We will be asking customers to use the same pen throughout their visit. Customers will need to place bets earlier than ever as queues may take longer but our screens and in-store broadcast will be updated all the time to let customers know when an event is about to start so our advice is to always bet early.

At busy times, we may have to restrict the number of customers in your local BoyleSports shop at any one time. We would ask our customers to be mindful of each other’s needs and safety.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s wonderful to see all the different sports coming back and we are really looking forward to safely welcoming our staff and customers back into our shops on Monday.

"We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff as well as our customers is paramount. We ask everyone to stay safe, follow the in-store guidelines to ensure safety at all times and to be courteous to others during these challenging times.

"Our team have worked extremely hard to get everything set up and ready so we could reopen, and we are confident that our new layout will be a success.”