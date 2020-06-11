Win two cars in Longford OSNS motor show raffle

The organisers of Longford’s Old School New School Motor Show have announced that they will be raffling two cars as part of their drive to raise funds for Longford Counselling Services.

Fiona Woods, on behalf of the OSNS team, pointed out that their third annual show which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 12 on the grounds of the historic St Mel's College has been postponed owing to Covid-19 restrictions. However, they are still proceeding with their raffle.

Fiona explained, “Tickets for the raffle are €20 and can be purchased from the Old School New School Motor Show website www.osns.ie

“The number of entries will be capped at 1,500 and the draw will take place, as planned, on July 12, despite the show not going ahead on that date. We will livestream it for all to watch online.”

The top three prizes in the OSNS raffle are; 1st 1998 E36 M3 evo with just 59,750 miles; 2nd Lexus is200 sport drift / slab car and 3rd €200 voucher (sponsor JC Autocare).

The first two instalments of the OSNS motor show in 2018 and 2019 raised almost €23,000 for three very worthy causes and Fiona pointed out that ‘the beneficiary of this year's proceeds is an extremely important local resource, Longford Counselling Services.

Longford Counselling Services (LCS) provides a safe, comfortable environment for the people of the community of Co Longford and surrounding counties where they can receive a professional and effective counselling and psychotherapy service.

They also strive to provide these services in an affordable and accessible manner.

LCS promotes positive mental health and well-being, educating the community and how to cope with and resolve mental health problems and support the people who need it.

Fiona said LCS is ‘an invaluable service in our community, and one that cannot accomplish what it aims to achieve without the help of additional funding’.

She added, “Now, more than ever, services such as LCS are constantly being called upon to help the most vulnerable in our society, and we want to ensure they can remain providing this service. This is a service that you probably hope you will never need, but realistically it is one that will be used by many people close to you, if not you yourself.

“Help us to ensure that this service remains available for everyone well into the future, as it is not until we need them that we realise just how important they are.”

Fiona said the OSNS team don’t have a new date for their show just yet, but they are optimistic that they will be able to hold a show, albeit on a reduced scale, later in the year.

“The safety of the public is our number one priority and we will follow all Government Covid-19 guidelines whilst deciding how to proceed.”

Don’t forget that tickets for the OSNS raffle, in aid of Longford Counselling Services, are €20 and can be purchased from the website www.osns.ie.