Longford mourns death of popular Liverpool native Brian Johnstone

Brian Johnstone (pictured), Foynes Court came to Longford from his native Liverpool over forty years ago to take up a position with Turner's Printing Co.

Brian had previously worked in the printing department of Pilkington Glass, which at the time employed over 12,000 people in Liverpool.

He quickly adapted to a new life in Longford becoming involved in soccer and rugby.

Always an avid Liverpool supporter, he travelled to many games over the years with his family.

He loved his music and it was no surprise that the Beatles featured to the fore.

When speaking to Brian, you would be left in no doubt of his wide interest and knowledge of printing.

He enjoyed attending print exhibitions particularly in Birmingham and Dusseldorf.

Socially, his wit and sarcasm was recognised and appreciated by his host of friends.

Brian loved to travel and his holidays brought him to many exotic parts of the world with his beloved wife Carmel.

When he returned from Spain in September he was unwell.

He passed away in St Vincent's Private Hospital on Friday, May 29.

To his wife Carmel, sons Marc and Mathew, daughter Leah and his extended family, deepest sympathy on your great loss.

Adieu J.W.