Sunset sunrise at Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford

The Graduation Liturgy of the class of 2020 began on May 21 in St Mel’s Cathedral with a moving rendition of “I Watched the Sunrise” by Ms Ross. Fr Michael McGrath opened the liturgy by welcoming the Sixth Year students to the cathedral.

The theme of the liturgy, as selected by the students, was “Sunset. Sunrise” and Fr McGrath reflected on the order of the words in the chosen theme and the unwavering optimism that the order exhibited.

Thus, began a graduation celebration like none ever witnessed in Méan Scoil Mhuire’s history of over 150 years.

The silence of vacant seats and empty pews echoed throughout the moving ceremony. Yet, the students were there shining brightly in spirit, their incredible contributions to our school community present in every word spoken and every song sung.

Ms Lyons, Deputy Principal, completed the final roll call on the parish webcam calling the students’ names in alphabetical order, by baseroom, for the last time.

As the roll call proceeded Mr MacAodha and Ms Devaney lit 88 candles placed before the altar. At the conclusion of the roll call 88 candles shone brightly.

Each candle represented the unquenchable spirit of 88 Leaving Certificate students and a photograph of each student in the Leaving Certificate year was placed on each one. What followed was a poignant, bittersweet yet inspirational ceremony.

Mr MacAodha, Sixth Year Year-head addressed the virtual congregation and recalled “an amazing journey” consisting of “drama, basketball, debating, camogie, football, meeting the President, Junk Kouture, campaigning for a new school building, Science Week, Math’s Week, Seachtain na Gaeilge, Space Week, schools tours, conference calls to NASA, Gaisce, Comenius” and the list continued.

He commended the students for their efforts, their diligence and their exceptional work while acknowledging their bitter disappointment with the manner that the year had ended.

Finally, Mrs Mulrennan addressed and thanked the virtual audience for their attendance. She expressed her gratitude to the “wonderful RE Department” and Fr Michael, for their unwavering determination to ensure that the graduation liturgy proceeded.

She spoke of the loss of the “rites of passage” but also asked the students to entertain the possibility that this was an opportunity to show their strength and resilience; “You have been an inspiration to us all. Your kindness, compassion and enduring friendships have shone through”. Thus, the sun set on the class of 2020. It was a sunset like no other.

The school community would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all those who contributed to the preparation of the liturgy and to those who attended virtually.



Leaving Certificate Assembly and Awards

The final assembly and awards ceremony for Leaving Certificate students took place on May 25 at 4pm via Zoom. Despite the unconventional forum, the tension was nonetheless palpable as students awaited the announcement of the coveted Student Girl of the Year.

Not to be deterred by the minor obstacle of school closures the process of selection transitioned to Microsoft Forms. Mr MacAodha, Sixth Year Year-head, was eager to point out that the competition this year was fierce and the number of candidates outstanding.

The four shortlisted students were Holly Carrig Cassidy, Jane Gleeson, Ellen Kenny and Rachel Mc Loughlin.

There was great excitement and virtual clapping when Mr Mac Aodha announced the 2020 Student of the Year as Jane Gleeson.

Congratulations to Jane and all the shortlisted students on this wonderful achievement.

Congratulations to Rachel Mc Loughlin who received the CEIST award which is bestowed on the student who embodies the spirit of the CEIST ethos. Ms Hardiman announced the Senior Sports Girl of the Year award.

She praised the sporting prowess of the Sixth Year students and explained the difficulty involved in coming to the final determination. The students shortlisted were Holly Carrig Cassidy, Emily Reilly and Kara Shannon.

Congratulations to Kara Shannon who was selected as Senior Sports Girl of the Year. Virtual Certificates were also awarded to Senior Prefects, students with perfect attendance (one student who had not missed a single day of second-level) and members of the student council.

In a final assembly like no other teachers were conscious of the impossibility of saying goodbye as normal and thus the assembly concluded with a heartfelt emotional sixteen minute video of teachers bidding farewell and adieu to the class of 2020.



Final Assemblies and Awards

May 25 marked a busy day in the life of Méan Scoil Mhuire as virtual final assemblies were held for all First Year, Second Year, Third Year, Transition Year and Fifth Year students.

Virtual clapping abounded on ZOOM throughout the day as our students’ achievements were recognised and their contribution to school life acknowledged. Congratulations to all students who attended and participated in these assemblies and an especial congratulations to those students in receipt of awards.

1st Year Awards: Congratulations to the following First Year students who received commendation awards; Room 19: Jasmine Blanca, Alana Maguire Obasi, Amelia Power and Ava Prunty. Room 20: Amber McGrath, Jane O’Boyle, Kate O’ Connell and Abby White. Room 23: Aisling Galvin, Rionagh McCormack, Shaunagh Murphy and Amie Smyth. Room 24: Eimear Igoe, Maria Lyons, Katie Nevin, Aisling Toher and Kate Tonra.

2nd Year Awards: Congratulations to Maria Ganley who received the Endeavour Award and to Alex Lee who was awarded Student of the Year.

3rd Year Awards:Congratulations to Emily Bonsu, the proud recipient of the Mercy Award, Anna M George who received the Endeavour Award, Grace Kenny the Junior Sports Award winner and finally to Sophie Mulhern Third Year Student of the Year.

Transition Year: Congratulations to joint recipients of the Transition Year Student of the Year Ava Shannon and Catherine Lynch.



Fifth Year: A number of students in Fifth Year received the Standing Ovation Award in recognition of their outstanding contribution to school life this year. Congratulations to Faeza Ahmed, Maheen Asim, Natale Chong Ke-En, Amy Devlin, Keva Duke, Clarice Erhagbe, Fabienne Flanagan, Hannah Gelnnon, Courtney Heffernan, Saoirse Joyce, Olivia Mollaghan, Elizabeth O’ Boyle, Rachael Raleigh, Tabitha Richard-Akineymi, Paulina Szarcza and Valerie Yevtushenko

Summer Holidays

We would like to wish our school community a restful summer break. Stay safe.