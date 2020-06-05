Paw Patrol: Dogs worth €5k found in speeding van on motorway

Gardaí recovered eight dogs believed to worth in the region of €5,000 after stopping a van speeding on the motorway on Thursday.

The pedigree dogs comprised of lurchers, beagles and a border terrier.

Shortly before 8pm Gardaí from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a speed check on the M8 motorway at Ashill, Thurles when the saw a van exceeding the speed limit.

The van was stopped and whilst speaking with the driver, Gardaí heard dogs barking in the rear of the van. Gardaí searched the van and found eight dogs that are believed to be worth in the region of €5,000.

The driver and passenger could give no explanation as to ownership of the dogs, which were also not microchipped.

The dogs were seized by Gardaí are currently in a local animal shelter.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.