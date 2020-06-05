Support Longford virtual Sunflower Days

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 emergency the national Hospice Sunflower Days on-street collection can no longer take place, which is a huge loss to hospices nationwide.

The annual fundraising event is run by Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement and is a vital source of funding for hospices, with nearly €800,000 raised nationally last year. This year also marks 30 years of Hospice Sunflower Days, and a virtual fundraising campaign is being led by Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador and broadcaster Mary Kennedy.

During this difficult time, the public are being invited to ‘Share the Sunshine’ and show their support for hospice frontline workers by making a donation, big or small, to their local hospice at www.togetherforhospice.ie. It’s vital to remember that all funds raised locally, stay locally.

The public are also being asked to display a sunflower in their window on 5th and 6th June in solidarity for hospice frontline workers. ‘Share the Sunshine’ is all about creativity and showing support.

Visit www.togetherforhospice.ie to download your ‘Share the Sunshine’ pack which contains some simple tips on how you can spread joy in your community and creative ways to get involved in the campaign.

The public is also being encouraged to share their creations online and with friends and family, tagging @TogetherHospice and using the hashtag #togetherfor hospice on Twitter.

Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative home care services across the country enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones.

Funds raised through the campaign are used to directly support hospices and specialist palliative home care services allowing them to purchase new equipment, support frontline posts, upgrade current facilities and continue to provide their vital service.

Former RTÉ Nationwide presenter Mary Kennedy is backing the campaign again this year.

“This year, more than ever, your local hospice needs your support. With all funding raised locally staying in the local area it offers a great opportunity for people to support their local hospice or specialist palliative homecare service.

“ You can lend support by donating via www.togetherforhospice.ie or by displaying a sunflower in your window on 5th and 6th June 2020. I look forward to sharing the sunshine with you,” she said.

Audrey Houlihan is Chairperson, Together for Hospice.

“Hospice Sunflowers Days is one of our pillar fundraising campaigns during the year and the cancellation of our on-street collection is a huge loss for hospices nationwide.

“We are calling on the nation to ‘Share the Sunshine’ to show solidarity with our frontline hospice workers and to help raise funds for the vital work they carry out.

“Hospice care is about helping people of all ages to live well with a life-limiting illness and offering them support & care as well as providing support and assistance to their families and loved ones.

“The provision of these services relies heavily on the generosity of our supporters and volunteers across the country and we, as service providers are very appreciative of this support,” she concluded.

To share the sunshine this Hospice Sunflower Days, please visit www.togetherforhospice.ie to make a donation to your local hospice service and display a sunflower in your window on 5th and 6th June 2020 in solidarity with frontline hospice workers.