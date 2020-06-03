Citizens Information: Registering a birth during the Covid-19 pandemic

Q I’m due to give birth later this month. How do I register my baby’s birth and get Child Benefit?

A Having a baby during the Covid-19 pandemic can leave you with many questions, especially about how to register their birth and apply for Child Benefit.

Legally, you must register your baby’s birth within months of their arrival. Usually, births need to be registered by the parent(s) in person at a civil registration office. However, a new form called BR1.5 allows all births to be registered by email or post. After you do this, you can get your baby’s birth certificate and they will be assigned a PPS number — you will need these to apply for a passport, enrol in school, and for many other purposes. There is no fee for registration of a birth, there is a €20 fee for a full standard certificate.

To register your baby’s birth:

Download and print the BR1.5 form from gov.ie. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can ask your local registration office to send you a blank form to fill out.

The mother should fill out the form and provide a copy of her photo ID.

If the parents are married to each other, either parent can sign the form. If the parents are not married to each other, both parents must sign the form.

You must also provide a contact phone number so that registration staff can verify your information if necessary.

Once completed, you can email an image of the signed form to births@welfare.ie.

Alternatively, you can post it to your local registration office or to the General Register Office, Government Offices, Convent Road, Roscommon, Co Roscommon F42 VX53.

To apply for Child Benefit:

When you register the birth of your baby, the DEASP will automatically begin a Child Benefit claim for them and assign them a PPS number.

The DEASP will then send you a partially completed claim form, which you must complete and submit to the DEASP. This form also includes information on how to claim for your new baby online. To apply online, you must have a Public Services Card and a verified MyGovID account.

If you are already getting Child Benefit for another child, your new baby is added to your existing Child Benefit claim when you register their birth.

You will get €140 for each eligible child on the first Tuesday of every month. A higher rate is paid for multiple births

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Citizens Information Centres are offering a phone and email service. You can access information and advice from:

Information Officers at your local Citizens Information Service

- Newbridge CIC Telephone: 0761 07 8300 newbridge@citinfo.ie

- Maynooth CIC Telephone :0761078100 maynooth@citinfo.ie

Our email channel: email covid19@citinfo.ie, include your telephone number and an information officer will call you back within two working days or visit www. citizensinformation.ie/ callback to book a phone call.