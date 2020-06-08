Call for Longford schools to embrace Junk Kouture challenge

As schools remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ireland, staying safe while avoiding cabin fever is a priority for everyone.

Teaming up with brand partners Revolut, Junk Kouture are challenging the budding designers of Ireland in both primary and post-primary schools to take part in a new campaign ‘Revolutionize Your Outfit’ and make an accessory out of junk.

There’s no better way to avoid boredom than getting those creative juices flowing - and you could walk away with a topped up Revolut Junior card!

You don’t need to be a current competitor in this year’s Junk Kouture contest to embrace your inner artist – everyone is welcome to take part.

Revolutionize Your Outfit is asking both primary and post-primary school students to get involved, in line with the new Junk Kouture Junior element launched earlier this school year. Of course, the usual rules apply – your creation should be made entirely from rubbish or upcycled materials.

Scavenge through the family recycling bin or even rummage around your room for old jewellery or knickknacks – everything from those discarded items in the wardrobe, the remnants in the family shed that you know your mum or dad will never fix, to empty egg boxes or used-up tea bags could all become part of the design.

And what better opportunity than using this time to make a difference with your fashion accessory?

If you need a little inspiration on what to make, check out www.junkkouture.com or scroll through our Instagram @junkkouture for some inspiring tutorials from Junk Kouture stars from over the years for some ideas for your own unique design.

They’ve come up with some easy-to-follow methods for making a wide range of accessories, from earrings to headpieces. Junk Kouture judge and fashion designer Stephen McLaughlin will also offer some helpful advice.

Then, when you have applied the finishing touches, it is time to send your masterpiece our way!

Whether you’re a TikTok superstar in the making or a dab hand at making time-lapse videos, students can make videos of themselves creating their accessories and modelling the accessory in their own home.

Upload your clips of your creation to hjunkkouture.com/ revolutionize-your-outfit/ and be sure to give your name, age, location, a description of the accessory, and you might just catch a glimpse of yourself on the Junk Kouture social media channels!