Longford's Backstage Theatre to host 'Project Puppet' as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2020

Backstage Theatre is thrilled to announce "Project Puppet" an exciting new project that will be delivered as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2020, in which Backstage Artist in Residence Maisie Lee and Fionnuala Gygax will guide children through the process of storytelling and puppet making.

Would you like to make something really special for someone you are missing?

Join Fionnuala and Maisie and learn how to make your very own puppet show video.

In a series of four 10 to 12 minute video workshops, Fionnuala and Maisie will show you how to create and film a puppet play to send to your special someone.

In four short workshops you will learn how to make your puppets using leftover materials in your house, how to create your very own story and how to make your puppets come to life!

The workshops will be available online from Tue 9 - Fri 12 June so you can learn how to treat your loved one to a spectacular show, created entirely by you! If you feel up to it the Backstage team would also love people to send recording of your puppet show.

They might even put some of their favourites online for everyone to see!