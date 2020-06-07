Longford Leader editorial: Vulnerable still fear lifting of restrictions

Ireland will open up slightly more next Monday as, if all goes as expected, Phase Two of the ‘return to normality’ roadmap is implemented.

You will be able to travel up to 20km from your home to see family and take some exercise.

You will be able to visit family or friends in small groups in their houses — even if you are advised to stay 2m apart from them at all times to maintain social distancing.

Even those who are cocooning can welcome visitors to their home, albeit while all wear PPE.

Even though we are still advised to work from home where possible, offices can reopen if employees can safely keep 2m apart.

Sports teams can train together in small, socially distant numbers. Some smaller retail outlets will reopen.

It’s all good news, and very welcome.

Yet it must be borne in mind that any of the phases in our return to normality can and will be cancelled or reconfigured by the Government if there is a danger of a second wave or new spike of Covid-19.

Yet there will be a very understandable fear amongst some sections of the community about a return to the new normal.

While most wholeheartedly welcome the lifting of restrictions, and look forward to a day when we can visit the pub and watch a match again, it is quite a different scenario if you are in one of the vulnerable groups, if you are elderly or if you have health problems.

For those people, the threat and fear of catching the virus has not gone away, even though the risk may have substantially decreased.

We must bear that in mind when rejoicing as a society at the easing of restrictions.

Some of our community will not feel comfortable returning to normal until there is a vaccine, and their fears and concerns must be respected.