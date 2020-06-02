Murphy strongly opposed to any plans to regionalise the fire service in Co Roscommon

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy has said he is strongly opposed to any plans to regionalise the fire service in County Roscommon and he has stressed the need for Castlerea Fire Station to be re-opened once the recent designation of the facility as a Covid19 testing centre concludes.

Senator Murphy said that while he did not want to pre-empt the report on the future of Castlerea Fire Station which is due to be published in July as outlined by the CEO of Roscommon County Council, Eugene Cummins, he stressed that he is utterly opposed to any plans to regionalise the fire service in the county.

“The CEO of Roscommon County Council Eugene Cummins has indicated that a report on the future of the fire station in Castlerea is expected to be ready for July and while I don’t want to pre-empt what will be in the report, I think it’s important to stress that I am totally opposed to any plans to regionalise the fire service in the county and I would be fearful for the future of other smaller fire stations in the county,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator said that he was worried about the future of Castlerea fire station and he feared that it would close permanently. “Castlerea fire station has been closed now for the past three and half years and the people of Castlerea deserve better- this situation has been allowed to drag on indefinitely and we need concrete plans to secure the future of the station. I welcome the fact that the station has been used as a drive through testing centre for Covid 19 but once the building is no longer needed as a test centre, we need to reignite our focus on the need to re-open the fire station. We cannot leave Castlerea without a fire station and I plan to re-engage with all the county councillors in a bid to rectify this ongoing and pressing matter,” concluded Senator Murphy.