Maxi Zoo Longford are open for business

Pet owners will be delighted to hear that Maxi Zoo are open for business as they are classified as an essential retailer. While the store is continuing to welcome customers through their doors with appropriate social distancing measures – they have also introduced a carry-to-car service for vulnerable customers who may not be able to shop in store.

Customers can ring their local shop, order products they need and store staff will advise when customers orders are ready, and let them know when it will be ready and where to park to collect. Once at the store, staff members deliver orders to customers cars keeping social distance, and orders can be paid for by card.

For further information about Maxi Zoo’s Carry to Car service see maxizoo.ie or visit @MaxiZooIreland on Facebook and Instagram.