Longford woman with suspended sentences narrowly escapes prison again

A woman who has had two suspended prison sentences for a string of previous driving offences has narrowly escaped prison again following an appearance at Longford District Court last week.

Lynette Delaney, 7 River Meadow, Dromod, Co Leitrim, had 12 charges against her last week, including no insurance and holding a mobile phone while driving.

“I won’t send you to prison today but you’re getting a long suspended sentence,” said Judge Seamus Hughes.

“You’ve had two suspended sentences but you’ll definitely be going to prison if you commit a further offence. You’re lucky.”

Turning to sentencing, Judge Hughes disqualified Ms Delaney from driving for four years and gave her a prison sentence of three months, which he suspended for three years. He also fined her €500 with three months to pay.

For driving with no insurance, he gave her a six month suspended prison sentence and a €750 fine with three months to pay.

“You cannot drive until the year 2026,” Judge Hughes concluded.