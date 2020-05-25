Irish Water plans to construct new pump house at Lough Forbes

Irish Water has applied to Longford County Council for planning permission to construct a new pump house at Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant, Clooniher, Newtownforbes.

The proposed development will also comprise seven above ground tanks; two above ground kiosks; two below ground tanks; and all associated ancillary works, including the installation of one davit crane, and stairs and platform between chemical tanks, and temporary development works.



A Nature Impact Statement has also been prepared in respect of this planning application.