Permission refused for construction of 27 houses in Edgeworthstown

Longford County Council planners have refused permission for the construction of 27 houses at two separate proposed developments in Edgeworthstown.

Ferghal Sheridan had sought permission to construct seven single storey two bedroom dwellings at Chapel Lane, Edgeworthstown.

While AMC Developments Limited was planning a residential development of twenty houses at Bracklon, Edgeworthstown, comprising 18 two bedroom single storey semi-detached houses and 2 two bedroom single storey detached houses.