Longford planners to decide on fate of two housing projects

Longford County Council planners are expected to announce next Tuesday, May 26, whether two housing projects, comprising twenty-two houses between them, will be given the green light or not.

Avenir Homes Ltd are proposing the construction of eight semi-detached houses on the same portion of lands on which five houses were previously granted full planning permission at Farnagh Hill, Longford.

While J & R Maynooth Ltd. are seeking permission to demolish an existing public house, formerly known as Bohan's Bar & storage sheds/out-houses to the rear to facilitate the construction of a residential development of fourteen houses.