Gardaí catch driver who had accumulated over 36 years of driving bans

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí have caught a driver who had accumulated over 36 years of driving bans.
The Roads Policing Unit in the Dublin Metropolitan Region stopped the driver of this car (pictured above) at a Covid-19 checkpoint.
The mobility app showed that the driver had accumulated over 36 years of driving bans.
Gardaí said: "Car seized and court to follow."
DMR RPU stopped the driver of this car in D8 at a #Covid19 c/point. The mobility app showed that driver had accumulated over 36yrs of driving bans. Car seized and Court to follow.#PhysicalDistancing#WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/ORMecKjYuB— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 19, 2020
