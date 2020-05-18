ALERT: No charge at Coillte forest parks as Government begins lifting restrictions

As Phase 1 of the Government's plan to lift the Covid-19 restrictions begins, Coillte's forest parks will be open and car parks will be free of charge from Monday but there is one condition.

The move is in line with the Government's Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business but the parks can only be used by all those who live within 5km of them.

It was stressed, though, that social distancing measures which protect public health and wellbeing must be respected. Coillte thanked the public for all their co-operation during the Covid-19 crisis.

Imelda Hurley, Chief Executive of Coillte, said: "The wellbeing and safety of all people in Ireland is at the forefront of Coillte’s activities.

"With that in mind, and in line with the beginning of Phase 1 of the Government’s Roadmap, we are confirming that our forest parks will be open and car parks will be free of charge from today for those who live within 5km of them.

"However, this easing of restrictions will only function if people continue to observe the Covid-19 related Government and HSE advice, including social distancing advice.

"We all have a part to play and I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their cooperation so far and ask that they continue to observe social distancing when visiting our forests and forest parks.

"Covid-19 is a crisis unlike any ever experienced before.

"By holding firm and taking care of ourselves and each other, we will get through this. Coillte will play its part in helping us all to do so."