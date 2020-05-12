€137,600 worth of drugs seized in Mullingar
On Monday, May 11, Gardaí stopped and searched a car in the Green Road area of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.
During the course of the search, Gardaí recovered cannabis with an estimated value of €2600 (pending analysis).
A follow-up search was carried out at a house in the Ashe Road area of Mullingar. Gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected Amphetamines with an estimated value of €135,000 (pending analysis).
A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations ongoing.
