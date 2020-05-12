Specsavers Longford detect medical emergency during Covid-19 lockdown

As pillars of the community, the team at Specsavers Longford are among those going above and beyond, to ensure people are receiving the emergency eyecare they need during the pandemic.

In recent weeks the store has come to the rescue of many people in the community. This includes frontline hospital workers and a gentleman who was in need of emergency care.

Store director and optometrist, Fiona Ferguson, explains: “At Specsavers, we are acutely aware of the vital role that good vision and healthy eyes plays in people’s daily routines.

“Now more than ever, we are determined to continue providing care and an unwavering service to those in need. Through our emergency service we have been in a position to help frontline workers who rely on their eyesight in order to carry out the brave and necessary work on a daily basis but also other members of our wider community.”

Fiona received a call in store from a gentleman who was quite concerned about a shadow that he was experiencing in his right eye for five consecutive days.

On speaking to the patient and assessing his symptoms, Fiona considered the issue an emergency and requested he come in to be tested.

Using Specsavers state-of-the-art technology and testing equipment, the expert optical team suspected he had a Retinal Vein Occlusion - a condition that threatened the gentleman’s vision due to leakage of blood onto the retina at the back of the eye.

“Luckily, we were in a position to triage the patient’s symptoms and request he come in to see us.

“Acting quickly ensured we could refer him urgently to Sligo General Hospital for an appointment the following morning to start treatment straight away that may help to restore his vision,” says Fiona.

While the store has currently suspended routine testing, it is still providing emergency care and home deliveries across the community.

Emergency care includes, but is not limited to, urgent clinical advice or intervention for conditions such as red eye, contact lens discomfort, foreign object in the eye, sudden change in vision, flashes and floaters which might suggest a retinal detachment, as well as support for frontline worker or an individual who is unable to work without their glasses and where a prescription that is fit for purpose isn’t in existence.

Customers can contact their local Specsavers store by phone Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 2pm.

Fiona says the home delivery service is another vital lifeline for the community and the team were following the latest guidelines and hygiene standards.

“While our doors may be closed to the public, we will continue dispensing frames, where there is a current prescription, via home delivery and post to those in need of glasses or contact lenses. We will also provide optical and audiology online and telephone advice for anyone who needs it in the communities we serve.

Frontline workers who may need Specsavers’ help will be prioritised where possible.

If anyone has any concerns about their eyesight or hearing, they can call their local store and one of Specsavers’ professional experts will provide all the advice and support needed.

A wealth of information and expert advice can also be found at www.specsavers.ie.