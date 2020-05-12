Capuchin Centre: Appeal for used postage stamps

Dear Editor,

We are writing to you to ask, if through your newspaper, we may appeal to your readers to collect their used postage stamps for a great cause!

After receiving the stamps, we trim and sort them, then sell them to a stamp collector in Dublin.

ALL monies received go to Brother Kevin and Brother Sean in the Capuchin Centre in Dublin, where they do wonderful work for so many people in need.

We would appreciate any used postage stamps and they can be sent to the address published at the end of this letter. Thank you very much for considering our request,

Sincerely,

John and Anne King,

Scarlet Street,

Drogheda,

Co Louth.

A92DWOD