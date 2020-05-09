Appeal for help: Looking for Longford descendants

Dear Editor,

I am trying to find anyone who is descended from the following people. Or anyone who may have some knowledge of the families.

1. In 1835 Ann Ford of Ardagh married John Hagan of Killoe.

Her father was John Ford and mother Mary Flaherty. She was born on December 11, 1808. Sponsors James McDonagh and Ann McCormick.

She died on October 16, 1842 atCreeve, Granard. She had the following children - Thomas / 1841; Patrick, June 2, 1840, sponsors John Devany and Mary Fealy; Edward, April 8, 1837, sponsors John Fitzpatrick and Ellenor Ford. John and the children ended up in West Lothian Scotland in 1851.

I am wondering if anyone has any information as to where the children were cared for after the mother's death in 1842.

2. A second question is to know if any of the Keegans were somehow related to the Fords?

Mary Keegan is mentioned as being from Leitrim. She married a Patrick Houlihan. She had children Mary 1831, Catherine 1840, Peter 1837 and, possibly, Patrick 1835 and Michael 1842.

It appears that Patrick and Michael emigrated to Boston in 1846 and the father went with them.

Michael and Patrick were Confederate soldiers and both were in the Civil War.

Patrick was killed near Gettysburg in 1863.

Michael survived his injuries and later married Malinda Devers in Virginia. He died in 1912.

I have reached an impasse in my research. I am sure there are many descendants who may also be looking for information and have some to share.

If anyone can help, I would really appreciate it if they could get in contact with me. Keep safe and well during this pandemic,

Regards,

Elizabeth Livingston,

North Vancouver BC,

Canada