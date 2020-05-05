Photos of major motorways in Ireland show high levels of compliance with travel restrictions
Wow!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Photos of major motorways in Ireland show the high levels of compliance with travel restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Garda photos of the M4, M7 and M9 over the Bank Holiday weekend illustrate "the continued support and compliance for current Public Health Guidelines".
Gardaí added: "Thank you!"
Check out the images below:
These photos of the M4, M7 and M9 today illustrate the continued support and compliance for current Public Health Guidelines. Thank you! #StayatHome #WashYourHands and continue to practice #SocialDistancing We’re all in this together. pic.twitter.com/dLzRgsTqLT— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 3, 2020
