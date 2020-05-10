Mostrim Players make the most of Covid-19 lockdown

Mostrim Players have not been idle during the lockdown but, under the guidance of Vanessa Flood, professional drama tutor, they have undertaken doing recitations, monologues and short stories and putting them up on the Mostrim Players Facebook page.

Along with the recitations, Vanessa has put up slideshows and musical backgrounds on the pieces, enhancing the performances.

So many members and past members have gotten involved and recorded their chosen pieces.

Vanessa puts up one recording daily and it seems to be a crowd pleaser overall.

Our next endeavour is to get the Youth Players to do the same.