Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Coronavirus shatters smog covering the world

Right now, the entire globe itself has suffered a crack of serious consequences.

Forcing planes to stop flying, for the most part, representing the change that Covid-19 has caused.

The result has been that for the first time in decades, the air has cleared over China, from where the virus emanated in the first place. The rapid spread, which proves just how real the ‘global village’ which the internet once promised, has become a reality. One we should stand back from, and take stock of the real effect of this global village.

If we do, we will quickly see that turning the world into a global village is only good for one entity. The internet.

This modern scourge has caught up with humanity, passed it out, and is now monopolising humans, causing a vicious impact on all our lives.

But because of the way humans behave, it might take this crisis to make us stop for enough time to assess what has happened to the world.

The air over China and India has cleared.

Both bedevilled by thick smog. Until now.

Incredible, in a society where wearing masks is a long held daily custom, practiced by every person going to work.

Yet, here the air is clear again, birds are beginning to appear once again, but now small numbers, growing larger daily, are visible in the sky over China.

In the US, a similar phenomena has manifested itself, as the skies are virtually bereft of planes.

Maybe that should read less planes.

Only less than half the number of planes are flying over US airspace, but even that, does not protect humans.

Despite this, humans are ruining the liveable world as we knew it, once upon a time. Of course it can still be regarded as liveable, but not in the way humans were designed.

Too much noise pollution, too much air travel, too much of most modern inventions.

One could safely say that the coronavirus has shattered the ceiling of constant smog covering the world, and that is why the air is clear again. America has yet to address the problem correctly, but if it does, the air across the US will be clearer than it’s been for decades.

“There is a crack in everything; that is how the light gets in”

Leonard Cohen was the author of that jewel, which can mean many things.