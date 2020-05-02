Alcohol-free cocktail recipes to try this bank holiday weekend

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, Drinkaware has teamed up with The Virgin Mary Bar to share a range of alcohol-free recipes as part of a new campaign, Drink Better at Home.

Drink Better at Home aims to encourage people to explore sober curious and mindful drinking during Covid-19 isolation. Innovative no-alcohol recipes from leading mixologists, tastings and live demonstrations will be available on Instagram (IG: Drinkaware / TVM) and people are encouraged to share their creations using the #DrinkBetterAtHome hashtag.

Speaking ahead of the long weekend, Sheena Horgan, Drinkaware CEO, commented: “At Drinkaware, we have seen clear and consistent signs that the sober curious and mindful drinking movement in Ireland is growing. While the wellness trend appears to be driven by younger adults, there is an increasing appetite for healthier alternatives to alcohol evident across all age groups.

“We are conscious that it can be all too easy to drink more during this time of uncertainty and stress. Not to mention that boredom may be setting in for many. But the extra days at home this weekend offer an opportunity to start healthy habits that can last long into the future and even if it wasn’t on your radar before, perhaps being sober curious and mindful drinking is part of that. Above all, follow HSE Covid-19 guidance. Stay safe, stay home.”

Vaughan Yates, Founder of The Virgin Mary bar, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Drinkaware on our Drink Better at Home campaign, which we think is needed now more than ever. For us, mindful drinking is an attitude. When you drink mindfully, you become aware of how your body and mind are affected, and can decide if you're okay with that. You get that bit of space to take control of your drinking habits, and so for a lot of people, mindful drinking involves moderation.

“At TVM in Dublin, we champion ‘sobar socialising’ and now that we’re all spending a lot more time at home catching up with friends and family virtually, we think this is a great opportunity to try something different.”

The Virgin Mary bar has shared some summer recipes that can be recreated at home for alcohol-free alternatives to traditional cocktails.

Recipe 1: Pink Preacher

Ingredients:

40ml Ceder’s Crisp (N/A gin)

40ml Natureo Muscat white wine

40ml chilled herbal tea of choice

Handful of frozen raspberries

1/2tsp caster sugar

Method:

Defrost 5 frozen raspberries

Add half teaspoon caster sugar to mixing glass

Push raspberries through tea strainer into glass

Stir to dissolve sugar

Add the chilled herbal tea, Natureo Muscat white wine, Ceder’s Crisp, then add the ice & stir briefly.

Strain into a chilled coupe & garnish with a flower petal from your garden (if you’re lucky enough to have one!)

Bartender tip: Put your glasses into the freezer if you’ve room to frost the glass before serving.

Recipe 2: Banana Beer

Ingredients:

25ml Ginesque

20ml Everleaf Aperitif

20ml Banana cordial (1 banana, 100g caster sugar, 100ml water)

150ml Ambar Gluten-free N/A lager

Grated nutmeg

Method:

Pour the Everleaf, Banana Cordial, Ginesque and just 50ml of Brewmaster into a shaker/jar

Add a good handful of ice

Shake until frothy and strain into your glass of choice

Top up with the remaining 100ml of lager

Grate fresh nutmeg for an aromatic finish

Recipe 3: Orange You Glad You’re at Home

Ingredients:

50ml Seedlip Grove 42

50ml Natureo Syrah

50ml chilled chamomile tea (sweetened to taste)

Orange peel to garnish

Method:

Stir all ingredients with ice into a jug

Cut the orange zest

Serve on the rocks with the zest