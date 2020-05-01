Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Vast change in how world works is gradually becoming quite clear

The vast change in how the world works is gradually becoming quite clear. Despite lunatics screaming about citizens rights (in the USA) talk about reinstating the constitution, coronavirus continues to silently wreak havoc.

One simple explanation has never been mentioned.

That is there is no recognition that life on earth is governed by a higher power, and that not everything can be immediately solved by scientific input.

Some of us firmly believe that the world has been badly treated (of course we must include ourselves in that awful shambles) and maybe we never expected that the world as an entity could fight back.

Perhaps that is what’s happening.

If we take stock of the world, it cannot go on like it is, because if it is allowed do that, soon there will be nothing left.

I know most people don’t believe this, but that is reality.

We see for example the pub trade in Ireland, let’s look at that.

Many pubs are part of a ‘chain’ thereby creating vast amounts of wealth for a few.

Many many pubs are now part of the chain principle. Generating multiplicitous amounts of profit.

Building has become a lottery where the government cannot even build houses, where vast sums are accumulated by a few developers. No longer is it the case that Irish houses are owned by Irish people. Nowadays we have massive companies who keep leveraging more and more assets to the point where they can now afford to buy apartments, which are not even offered for sale yet, so as to wait for the price to increase. This is happening in Dublin already where a block of pricey apartments have been built, with most of them purposely remaining unoccupied.

The same is happening all over the world. This is a world where Ireland cannot really compete, yet, governments are willing to allow sales of lots of property to foreigners, who often offload it to other marketeers and every time it changes hands the price goes up. It’s a never ending spiral.

(Oh yes we must remember the free market).

None of the above are breaking any law, because none exists.

In some cases, like NAMA for instance, most of what they - an Irish Company - had under their control was sold to American and German companies (without any thought of control) (cheaply by the way) because they couldn’t wait to sell it to Irish people.

That would take too long. Or so they said.

Chemist’s, which have become the wealthiest businesses in Ireland, are in a similar predicament.

They too are owned by some chain or other (Boots & Lloyds are the leaders), but many are owned by lesser entrepreneurs who aspire to having more and more pharmacies in time.

It’s called empire building. Eventually they are all taken under the speculator's wing.

Ireland is labouring under the greed of all.