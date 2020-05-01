Gardaí catch person 'found driving way over 2km to collect an item purchased online'

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí have caught a person "found to be driving way over 2km to collect an item purchased online".

They said: "We would like to remind the public not to take any non-essential journeys and stay at home."