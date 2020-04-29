Man appears in court following Longford assault incident

Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his 20s, following an assault incident at a retail premises in the Dublin Road area of Longford that occurred on Tuesday, April 28.

At approximately 8:45pm, the man assaulted a member of staff as he exited the premises.

The injured party did not require to attend hospital.

Gardaí attended the scene and the man was later identified and arrested.

He is appeared before a Special Sitting of Longford District Court this evening, (Wednesday, April 29).

